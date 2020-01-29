Nationally recognized musician to perform free solo piano recital in Gaylord

GAYLORD, Minn. (KEYC) — A nationally recognized musician and professor will be in Gaylord for a free solo piano recital at Gaylord United Church of Christ on Feb. 9.
A graduate of what was previously known as Gaylord High School and now a professor at Bemidji State University, Dr. Stephen Carlson is an accomplished soloist and chamber musician who has performed throughout the U.S. and Eastern Canada.
Goodwill offerings will be accepted for the Sibley County Foodshare.
