North Mankato Police investigating stray bullet incident; asking public for assistance

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — North Mankato Police are investigating an incident of a bullet that was fired into a second-floor apartment of Marigold Apartments Monday morning.
Police say the resident awoke to a noise early Monday morning but didn’t notice anything suspicious.
Later that day, they found a bullet hole in the window, and after further inspection, it was found the bullet had traveled into an adjacent wall.
Police say the bullet appears to be a .40 or .45 caliber.
Based on the estimated trajectory of the bullet, police believe it was fired from the intersection of Belgrade Avenue and the on-ramp onto Highway 169 South.
Now police are reaching out to the public for help.
“We’re asking the public if they’ve seen or heard anything in that area at that time to call us and let us know. Perhaps they might have captured video on a doorbell or other surveillance systems that might be in the area that we’re unaware of. We ask the people to look at those and if they’ve found something suspicious to please call us and let us know,” says North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson.
No reports of gunshots or injuries were reported.
