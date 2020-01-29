Nurses continue contract negotiations with Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Nurses are continuing contract negotiations with the Mayo Clinic Health System — Mankato.
The Minnesota Nurses Association and representatives with Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato met on January 22 and 27, and nurses were at the table, like they asked for.
Routine negotiations started in fall 2019. One of the negotiators said negotiations are typically brief, but this time nurses chose open bargaining.
The Association is seeking different staffing ratios and added protection measures.
“One of our big things is workplace violence. We don’t have anything in place right now and that is something that is very near and dear to nurses’ hearts. It happens way too often, it happens more than what people know, so that is something we want to look at,” said Kelly Rosevold, registered nurse and chair on the negotiation team.
Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato sent KEYC a statement that read:
