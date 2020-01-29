Prep Athletes: Waseca’s Gus Boyer, Rachel Breck and Hannah Potter

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waseca girl’s basketball team is currently 15-3 on the season, thanks in part to their three senior captains; Gus Boyer, Rachel Breck and Hannah Potter, who are our KEYC News 12 Prep Athletes of the Week.
The three have been playing basketball together since fourth grade and have created a bond that correlates to a favorable connection on the court.
“Those three have always kind of been attached to each other. They’re able to hold each other accountable on a different level because they have very high expectations and that’s a really good thing for our team to have," Joan Conway, Waseca Head Coach, said.
“It’s crazy, like we know what each other’s going to do and we just know if someone’s going in for a pass, they’re going to catch it and we know that they’re going to be there for each other and just the chemistry, it’s crazy how it affects the game,” Hannah Potter, Prep Athlete of the Week, said.
Although the three seniors complement each other in the way they play, they also have individual assets that they each bring to the floor.
“Gus is a fierce competitor, plays basketball year round and just has a big passion for it, she has a knack for making the big play. She competes from the opening tip to the end and she sets the tone for her teammates,” Conway said.
Boyer is averaging around 20 points and seven rebounds per game.
“Three point shooting is definitely my strength. I’ve been working on driving to the basket more, working on my pull-up jumper, just developing my game all around to become a stronger player,” Gus Boyer, Prep Athlete of the Week, said.
Potter has also been working to improve her offensive play and is averaging 10 points and 7 rebounds a game this season.
“She’s always been a really good 3-point shooter but she’s got a lot tougher going to the basket and she’s become a really good rebounder this year, she’s become one of our leaders in rebounding,” Conway said.
“In my younger years it was more just playing defense and having my role but now it’s more having the ability to be an offensive threat and to get my teammates open,” Potter said.
Similar to Potter, Breck prides herself on being able to scan the court and use her teammates in order to get points on the board.
“I’d say down low I’m getting better, post moves down there and just being able to read the defense and find the best shot, whether it’s my shot or one of my teammates,” Rachel Breck, Prep Athlete of the Week, said.
“Rachel being in the weight room, her strength has improved so much overall playing on the offensive, defensive end. She just has blossomed into a really great offensive player to compliment what she’s always been able to do defensively,” Conway said.
When they were freshman, Boyer, Breck and Potter were members of the Bluejays 2016-2017 team that advanced to the state tournament, and hope to finish their high school career with another appearance at state.
“I know it’s a goal of those three to get back there and I think that they’re showing phenomenal leadership and leading this team into what it takes to possibly be able to do that,” Conway said.
Their determination and play-making abilities are why Gus Boyer, Rachel Breck and Hannah Potter are our KEYC News 12 Prep Athletes of the Week.
