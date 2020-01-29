Scholarships available for students pursuing degree in agriculture

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — The Nicollet/Sibley County Corn and Soybean Growers announced that it is offering six $750 scholarships for students enrolled in two or four-year colleges who have a concentration in ag business, ag production, ag engineering, ag education or any agriculture-related field of study.
Scholarship applicants must be a resident of Nicollet or Sibley Counties and their family must also be a member of the Minnesota Corn or Soybean Grower Associations.
Two $500 adult scholarships for adults enrolled in an ag education program are also being offered.
Contact the Nicollet/Sibley County Corn and Soybean Growers at (507) 237-4100 or check with your local high school to request a scholarship application.
The submission deadline for all applications has been scheduled for April 1.
Visit Nicollet/Sibley County Corn and Soybean Growers’ Facebook page for more information.
