Scholarships available for students pursuing degree in agriculture
By Jake Rinehart | January 29, 2020 at 3:49 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 3:49 PM

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — The Nicollet/Sibley County Corn and Soybean Growers announced that it is offering six $750 scholarships for students enrolled in two or four-year colleges who have a concentration in ag business, ag production, ag engineering, ag education or any agriculture-related field of study.

Scholarship applicants must be a resident of Nicollet or Sibley Counties and their family must also be a member of the Minnesota Corn or Soybean Grower Associations.

Two $500 adult scholarships for adults enrolled in an ag education program are also being offered.

Call the Nicollet/Sibley County Corn and Soybean Growers for a scholarship application

Contact the Nicollet/Sibley County Corn and Soybean Growers at (507) 237-4100 or check with your local high school to request a scholarship application.

The submission deadline for all applications has been scheduled for April 1.

Visit Nicollet/Sibley County Corn and Soybean Growers’ Facebook page for more information.

