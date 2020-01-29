Springfield’s Scheffler scores 43 against GFW, joins 2,000 point club

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) — The Springfield Tigers boys’ basketball team played host to the Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Thunderbirds on Tuesday evening.
History would be made for the Springfield Tigers, as they would earn the 95-52 victory.
Leading the Tigers was senior guard Decker Scheffler, who scored 43 points in the game. Scheffler’s efforts also earned him a spot in history, as the senior has now scored over 2,000 points in his career with the Tigers.
Springfield will return to the hardwood on Friday, Jan. 31, at Cedar Mountain.
