St. Peter woman announces campaign against Jeff Brand in House District 19-A

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Peter woman challenges Jeff Brand in House District 19-A.
Republican Susan Akland, a registered nurse, hopes to unseat the Democrat Brand in the upcoming election.
Akland says her three decades as a nurse gives her a unique perspective as one of her top priorities will be to address affordable healthcare in the region.
As a Minnesota State Representative, Akland says she is committed to working hard to ensure we change the economic direction of our state so children, businesses, citizens, and retirees will happily remain in the state.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.