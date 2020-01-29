Three-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee speaks about the escalating threats of war with Iran

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Three-time Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Kathy Kelly spoke to attendees at Our Lady of Good Counsel about the escalating tensions with Iran Tuesday.
Kelly, a co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence, has spent years overseas in Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries affected by conflict.
She warns about escalating tensions with Iran and argues that the United States has already been at war with Iran after increased sanctions were imposed.
“That’s causing a great deal of desperation, and when we people are coming from a place of desperation and discontent, very often that creates even more chaos and upheaval. That’s what we saw in Iraq in the past,” says Kelly.
She says people must stay active in their communities and local government to stay represented.
