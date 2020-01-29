Two in hospital after house fire in New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people are taken to the hospital after a house fire in New Ulm late Tuesday afternoon.
Their names have not been released, but authorities say the two were at the home at 717 South Valley Street when the fire started just before 6:00 p.m. The fire was contained to the kitchen area, but the entire home had heavy smoke damage.
Crews were on the scene for approximately one and a half hours. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
