CBD: From Seed to Shelf Pt. I — An introduction to CBD

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — More and more people are looking to CBD products for a myriad of medical issues.
“I get asked [about CBD] almost daily, and almost daily someone comes in and tells me it is helping with something,” said Dr. John Benson, M.D., family medicine and primary care medical professional at the Mankato Clinic.
But the industry is still so new, so medical professionals and patients alike have questions.
“The problems with over the counter preparation is that we don’t know anything about them. We have no idea what’s in them. They are not regulated," Benson added. Are you even getting any CBD? How much is in there? How much should you take? It’s really hard for us to recommend anything when there are so many unknowns.”
Matt Little is one of a team of businessmen hoping to shed light on those unknowns.
“Days matter in this industry because things are changing so quickly,” Little said.
CBD, which is short for cannabidiol, is a chemical compound that occurs naturally in a hemp plant. Hemp and marijuana plants are very similar, but there is one key difference: marijuana plants have high levels of THC, which is psychoactive, while hemp plants have low levels of THC.
“There are a lot of people that are just creating products in garages or spaces," Little continued. "One thing we know is that if it’s going into the human body, it better be in a pharmaceutical-grade lab.”
It's a new industry taking root in Waseca, where a group of local businessmen are creating an innovative hemp industry ecosystem.
“This must be what Silicon Valley felt like. Just the excitement, the fun, the change,” added Little.
This group agrees that regulation, traceability and accountability should count. To ensure quality, they control the process from harvest to store sales, and they are doing it all from southern Minnesota.
