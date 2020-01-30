City of Mankato becomes subscriber to Cooperative Energy Futures’ solar garden

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato has inked a subscription with the solar garden in Waseca County.
The gives the city 15-percent of Cooperative Energy Futures' garden.
That percentage will be put toward city lighting and powering the Mankato Civic Center.
Cooperative Energy Futures is the first of it's kind in the country.
The operation has 8 solar gardens that have minimal eligibility requirements to appeal to lower income families.
To relieve stress on credit scores, back-up subscribes like the city of Mankato are used as a security blanket.
“People for a lot of years have not had much of a relationship with their energy. The community solar program is a dynamic that helps people feel a real connection to their energy and knowing where it comes from, they can physically see where the solar plant is. We’ve taken tours with many of the members to the garden. They just want to physically see it and many are proud to know that the solar is coming from a nearby field or a roof top near their home,” project development director Bruce Konewko said.
