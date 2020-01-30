Crash Test Dummies competes in Winter Slam demolition derby

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bruce Johnson with Crash Test Dummies joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about demolition derbies and the upcoming Winter Slam at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds.
Johnson and his family have been participating in demolition derbies for twenty years, and this will be his third year at the Winter Slam.
Winter Slam has over 40 cars coming in from all across the country. It’s one of the first winter derbies in the area.
It begins at 2:00 p.m. at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds in St. Peter. Tickets are $10 at the door.
