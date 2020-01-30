A local boy’s football skills got him into the Super Bowl for free

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — All season long, the NFL has celebrated its 100 year anniversary in grand ways.
The milestone has allowed the league to share its wealth with fans.
Strategically - their younger fans.
At the beginning of the season, the NFL announced the launch of the 'Next 100 Super Bowl Contest.'
Youth tackle or flag football players could submit a highlight tape of their football skills with the hope of their favorite NFL team choosing them for the opportunity to appear in the next Super Bowl commercial and go to this year's Super Bowl 54.
That's 32 kids who would win the experience of a lifetime.
“I knew that I had a chance, but I also knew that I didn’t have a great one,” Brayden Williamson said.
Fifth-grade quarterback, Brayden Williamson, sent in his tape showcasing his wheels, arm and love for the Minnesota Vikings.
This week, fans across the nation were notified if their work paid off, by their favorite NFL players.
“When I went into the assembly, I thought it was just a normal assembly that they were going to talk about stuff. But, then at the very end, Kyle Rudolph came on the big screen” Williamson said.
“Hi, this is Kyle Rudolph, tight end for the Minnesota Vikings. I have a special message for Brayden Williamson. Brayden, we are excited to officially congratulate you on being the Minnesota Vikings winner for the ‘Next 100 Super Bowl contest,’” Rudolph said.
Williamson and his father are set to go wheels up to Miami Thursday.
A stadium tour, seats inside Hard Rock Stadium for the big game and more are in their sights.
“This will be fun to watch,” Williamson said.
The Super Bowl is slated for kick-off at 5:30 p.m. local time on Sunday on FOX Mankato.
