Local coaches, players remember Kobe Bryant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California, on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 26.
Support for the loss of all those aboard the helicopter continues to pour in days later.
Student-athletes and collegiate coaches in southern Minnesota have also been reflecting on the loss of one of basketball’s greatest talents and the impact that Bryant had left on the game of basketball and across the world.
“It’s a very sad tragedy, and I think everyone can feel the impact, not just in the USA but across the world,” said Cameron Kirksey, MSU senior forward.
“He meant everything, he was a competitor, he knew how to get better and focus on a craft,” described Cire Mayfield, BLC sophomore guard.
“The thing that stood with me most is when he tore his Achilles, and he came back and shot the two free throws. Normal athletes would be screaming in pain, or can’t walk or play. He came back shot the free throws, made them, then walked off on his own. That’s just a testament to his mentality,” said Jamal Nixon, MSU junior guard.
“He was a winner, he raised the level of those around him. He was so inspiring. Kobe as a person, but he’s a verb,” said Emilee Thiesse, MSU women’s basketball head coach.
“He was one of the very few men’s players that helped push for the women’s game whether it be WNBA games, college games, starting AAU programs with his daughters, just little things like that that help bring attention to the women’s game and help it progress,” said Tayla Stuttley, MSU junior forward.
“No other NBA legend has had an impact on women’s basketball like Kobe has with players that can’t play above the rim. To be able to develop a fadeaway to create your shot away from the basket. He impacted every level of the game,” Thiesse added.
“A lot of players get done playing and there’s a void after that. He found something with his daughters, family. To see how he changed his life into that, that was cool to see,” said Matt Fletcher, BLC men’s basketball head coach.
“He’s so much more than basketball, he’s won academy awards and everything. Just his footprint of being a good person and being a legend. Just motivating people, that’s what I’d say his biggest imprint is,” said Kirksey.
“If you want to honor Kobe Bryant as a young athlete, honor his work ethic, go to practice, go to class, do things as hard as you possibly can do. That’s the legacy he wanted to have and that’s how he handled everyday tasks. If our men and women can do that, I think you’re honoring his legacy the way it should be,” said Matt Margenthaler, MSU men’s basketball head coach.
