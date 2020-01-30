Luxury Alpaca offering fine clothing made from warm Alpaca Fiber

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jeremy Hanks from Luxury Alpaca joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to share some of their Alpaca Fiber products.
Hanks is a hairdresser who after visiting an Alpaca farm he was inspired to start his own farm and has clothing items made from Alpaca Fiber. It is as soft as cashmere but also more durable and it is good for those who are sensitive to wool.
The farm is located eight miles outside Mankato along Highway 14.
To learn more, visit http://www.luxuryalpaca.com/index.html
