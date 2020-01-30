Mankato Area Public Schools establishes start, end times for 2020-2021 school year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools start and end times for the next school year have been established for pre-K through 12 grade.
The new school times reflect the district’s transition to a two-tiered busing system that will begin in September 2020.
After it was approved in December, district officials began developing plans to address any questions the public may have regarding the transition.
“We wanted to make sure our parents had plenty of lead time so they can now prepare for those elementary students starting school at 8, our middle school students starting at 8:35 and our high school students starting later than that at 8:45,” Superintendent Paul Peterson explained.
Initially, the district proposed starting and ending schools 10 minutes earlier, but moved the times following feedback from the community.
