Mankato’s Union Market is home to a new, modern hair salon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Union Market on South Front Street is home to shopping, yoga, artwork and now a hair salon.
The Rose Room Salon is located at the left-wing of the building.
Owner, Breanna Kelly, opened the business a week before Christmas and after getting the wheels rolling - she is set to host a soft opening this Friday.
Kelly is a life-long Mankato resident who dedicated six years to hairstyling in town before opening her chair rental salon.
When the native landed the perfect spot to start the business, she focused on the interior design.
“I think the way a salon looks says a lot about what the salon is. The two salons I’ve been in were absolutely beautiful and I loved it. Everything was clean, it had character, it all meshed so perfectly,” Kelly said.
The Rose Room Salon features camel brown chairs, gold accents and greenery.
The salon also uses products that are sustainable and ideal for the environment.
To get to know the new location better, its soft open will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.