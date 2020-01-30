Minnesota State’s SBDC to host a ‘Consulting Cafe’ in New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Minnesota State University, Mankato, in partnership with the City of New Ulm, is scheduled to host a “Consulting Cafe” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 8 at the New Ulm Public Library.
The Consulting Cafe will allow emerging start-ups and existing business owners to meet with various SBDC business consultants.
The consultants attending this event include those who specialize in access to capital, business planning, cash flow management, human resources and marketing.
This event is free and open to the public.
Visit KEYC’s Community Calendar to view more upcoming events in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.