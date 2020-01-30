Nicollet/Loyola Head Coach thanks community for support after player’s death

By Ally Dudgeon | January 30, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST - Updated January 30 at 6:47 PM

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) — On Jan. 20, 17-year-old Nicollet high school senior, Jill Thompson lost her life in a car crash. Thompson was a multi-sport athlete playing on the volleyball and basketball teams and was a member of the band.

“The situation was obviously a very unfortunate roller coaster of emotions for the school, the coaching staff, her family, the community but we are really overwhelmed by the support that we’ve been receiving. The thoughts and prayers mean a lot so really we want to extend our gratitude to our community and the surrounding communities all over the state of Minnesota and in parts of Iowa, I’ve been receiving texts, calls, emails just basically extending their sympathy so we really want to extend our appreciation and say thank you,” Nicollet/Loyola Head Coach Jordan Rudenick said.

A GoFundMe has been established for the family.

