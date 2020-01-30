Officials stress for people to be cautious of storm water ponds

Public officials are stressing the importance of safety on storm water ponds. (Source: Mary Rominger)
By Mary Rominger | January 29, 2020 at 6:25 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 6:25 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Public officials are stressing the importance of safety on storm water ponds.

Storm water ponds are part of the city's infrastructure.

In addition to helping with flood control, they are designed for catching contaminants that end up in storm drains to remove them before water goes to the river.

With that, ponds are continuously moving which leads to inconsistent and unsafe ice in the winter.

Officials encourage individuals to avoid activities, such as fishing, skating, or playing on the storm water ponds.

