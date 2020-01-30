‘Screenagers’ aim to educate those on the dangers of technology dependency

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — For some, it's extremely difficult to look away from all the handheld technology we have now in 2020.
Employers, school districts and parents alike have all had to deal with the problem.
Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) changed phone policy this year, stating students have to have their phones put away all day long. Since the change was implemented, phone-related incidents have significantly decreased.
To help these people better understand it, MAPS will be hosting a showing of “Screenagers,” an award-winning documentary known globally.
Screenagers is about the emotional well-being of younger people related to social media use, internet consumption and video use.
"Kids then are just being open to this world of dopamine inducing kind of activity where if there is a social media like or a Facebook like it just ends up creating this chemical rush in their brains that children actually start to get addicted to," explained Prairie Winds Principal Monde Schwartz.
The showing was made possible through a grant from the Mayo Clinic Health System — Mankato.
The first showing will be hosted from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, while a showing of the second film in the series is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. on March 24. Both events will be hosted at Mankato East High School.
Visit KEYC’s Community Calendar to view more upcoming events in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.