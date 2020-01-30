In sermon, Minnesota pastor calls Muslims a ‘threat’

He also said he believes that young immigrants known as Dreamers, who were brought to the United States as children, should have a path to citizenship. And he said that he thinks the country’s immigration system could be easily fixed if a wall were built to close the southern border to curb future illegal immigration and “at the same time provide a path to legal citizenship for those who have been living here, who can prove they’re not criminals, they’re living good and peaceful lives, they’re willing to work and pay taxes and be responsible.”