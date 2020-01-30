Women’s networking event in New Ulm, mingling with a purpose

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its women’s networking event for the seventh year in February.
The first night of the two-day event is held at the New Ulm Event Center. The first night focuses on living big no matter your zip code, and serves as a social and networking opportunity for participants.
The second day begins at 8:30 a.m. and will be held at Turner Hall in New Ulm, focusing on professional growth and team-building.
“We’re super excited about the growth of the program and we’ve been able to meet some amazing women who we’ve brought in as speakers, but then also just getting the chance to know other women in our community and surrounding areas,” said committee member for the event, Amy Pearson.
The event is February 20 and 21. You can register at the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce or online at the site attached here.
