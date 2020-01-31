Construction delayed on planned Hy-Vee in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction has been delayed on the planned Hy-Vee in the former Shopko in St. Peter.
According to a press release, construction won't begin until late winter or early spring.
A Hy-Vee Pharmacy already operates inside of the St. Peter store ahead of the proposed completion date.
Officials say at least six former Shopkos in Iowa will reopen as Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh stores that are designed for smaller communities.
Wisconsin-based Shopko filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy early last year, citing "excess debt."
The Iowa stores are expected to open late this summer after construction.
