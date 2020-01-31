Dog park set to come to local community

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — A new dog park in St. Peter is becoming a reality in the near future.
After hitting the $32,000 fundraising goal, the River Valley Dog Park Association presented its plans to the city, which then approved the project.
The group plans to break ground on April 1 on the corner of St. Julien and Swift Streets, provided that the snow has melted.
Members of the association think the need is there, considering the existing dog park isn’t open very often.
“It is in a river flood zone so, unfortunately, for a couple months out of the year it’s underwater,” River Valley Dog Park Association President Abbey Lane explained. “So really, it’s a dog lake instead of a dog park. The reason for wanting to build a second location is, number one, we have the need. There are over 900 active registered dog licenses in town, but we also wanted one that we could use year-round.”
Construction of the park is expected to take approximately five to six weeks.
