Gustavus students take on an interesting J-Term class
By Ryan Sjoberg | January 31, 2020 at 5:30 PM CST - Updated January 31 at 5:30 PM

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — An interesting J-Term class at Gustavus Adolphus combines creativity, critical thinking and teamwork skills.

Students were asked to play board games, jot down what they like or don't like about it and then merged into teams where they brainstormed game ideas and eventually developed their own.

After a lot of rulemaking and game refining, the games were finished with strategy games, card games, chance games and more all available to try out.

"Watching students critically evaluating their own work and get feedback from other students to help critically evaluate their own work and to see how proud they are at the end... they've really created some interesting and novel games," said Assistant Professor Jeff Ford.

If you want to try out any of these games produced by students, a magazine will be available at The Book Mark explaining how to play them.

