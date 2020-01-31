KEYC News Now to launch on Monday

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — KEYC will be getting a new look starting on Monday, Feb. 3.
If you have driven by the station in North Mankato, you may have seen our new sign, touting our new name, KEYC News Now.
Also beginning on Monday will be another chance to get the news you need.
You can catch KEYC News Now at 6:30 p.m. with Lauren Andrego, weeknights on KEYC’s newly established NBC station.
We will continue to bring you local news, weather and sports every night on-air, online and on social media.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.