Mad Bobber set for tournament day before Super Bowl

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Barb Dillon from Mad Bobber joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss the ice fishing tournament that is set for the day before the Super Bowl.
Mad Bobber will always take place the day before the Super Bowl at Duck Lake by the city of Madison Lake.
Tickets can be purchased for the tournament are $15 for kids and $20 for adults. Those who are not competing, the event is free to the public and there will be food and music at the lake.
For more information and a full schedule of events, visit https://www.madbobber.com/
