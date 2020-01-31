MSU Wrestling set to host St. Cloud State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The nationally ranked MSU wrestling team took care of business Thursday evening on the road against Southwest Minnesota State University, winning 31-8.
Next up for the Mavs is a tough match-up against number one St. Cloud State University.
“I think that’s the best part of our conference, no matter what, you’re going to have to fight for a win,” Matt Blome, MSU senior, said.
Plenty of nationally ranked wrestlers will take the mat this weekend as MSU hosts St. Cloud State.
The NSIC in general is stacked with five teams ranked in the top 25 right now.
“That’s an added piece of motivation for all of our duals is that there is a conference championship on the line too. We have some great rivalries, coaching staffs have been at those universities a long time. So we’ve got some rivalries, it’s just another piece of added motivation,” Jim Makovsky, MSU Head Coach, said.
With all the great programs in the NSIC the Mavericks keep it simple for each and every dual regardless of the opponent or ranking.
“We like to talk as a team that there is no such thing as a big dual because that means you have to get up for some, and not for others. We want a consistent performance out of everybody. It doesn’t matter who we’re wrestling, everyone is a threat. They want the same thing as us, so we take it day by day,” Makovsky said.
The Mavericks are set to host St. Cloud State at Bresnan Arena this Saturday at 2:00 in the afternoon.
