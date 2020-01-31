North Mankato woman charged with 5th Degree Sale of Controlled Substance

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A North Mankato woman was apprehended and charged with 5th Degree Sale of a Controlled Substance and felony possession of a firearm Thursday.
Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on the 1700 block of Northway Drive Thursday after an investigation into the sale of synthetic cannabinoids.
While executing the search warrant, agents located approximately 200 grams of synthetics cannabinoids in the master bedroom of the home. In addition, 35 grams of the synthetic cannabinoids were pre-packaged into fourteen 2.5 gram bags, which is a common amount for sales, according to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.
Agents also located a loaded .22 caliber pistol in the home.
Roberta Florene Brown, 51, was arrested and booked into the Nicollet County Jail.
Authorities say that Brown is currently in the Nicollet County Jail on charges of 5th Degree Sales of a Controlled Substance and felony possession of a firearm
The MRVDTF reports that Brown was arrested for the same offense in November 2019. During the search warrant that was executed in November, agents located approximately 160 grams of synthetic cannabinoids and evidence of drug sales. Agents say that Brown was released on her own personal recognizance after he first court appearance in November.
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force also adds that synthetic cannabinoids are commonly referred to as synthetic marijuana, which is incorrect because they do not contain THC or marijuana. MRVDTF goes on to add that common street names for synthetic cannabinoids, which are dangerous and highly addictive, are “Shaman,” “K2” or “Spice.”
