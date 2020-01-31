Saint Peter residents could vote on how to fund a new fire hall

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a maintenance shop turned fire hall.
The Saint Peter Volunteer Fire Department is currently stationed in a building constructed back in 1929.
The department moved in in 1964.
According to Saint Peter Fire Chief Matt Ulman, it’s time for an upgrade.
“We need more space in our engine bays. We need more space for our training," Ulman said.
Ulman said the team currently does all of their training off-site.
Another example for the need for space, one area of the fire hall is only meant to hold eight pieces of equipment, including firetrucks.
The department is currently holding ten.
Saint Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke said the space also doesn’t provide the necessary room for the decontamination of firefighters.
Prafke said the city’s plan is for a new fire hall to be built no matter what.
The burning question is how it will be funded.
The Saint Peter City Council needs to get the State Legislature’s approval to put an item on the November ballot that would put a half cent sales tax in place to raise the funds needed.
“How much is needed is about $15 million in total, so this would be a sales tax that would be in place for a long period of time. Every year, a half a cent sales tax in Saint Peter would generate approximately $260,000," Prafke said.
The price tag for the new fire hall is about $9 million, but the city needs to collect $15 million to account for interest.
That sales tax would show up on items such as takeout meals.
The city does have a plan b.
“We will levy it against property taxes, and so property taxes will then go up to the extent that sales tax does not fill in the gap," Prafke said.
Ulman said the new location, which will be more central to the city, provides another benefit.
“It’ll be easier for us to respond to the station to go to the emergency," he said.
