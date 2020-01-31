The St. Peter Community Free Clinic receives grant from the AAFP

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter Community Free Clinic has been awarded a big grant from the American Academy of Family Physicians.
The location is one of only five clinics in the United States to be awarded the funds
The free clinic began operation last year, already having served 73 patients.
According to the clinic, the funds will go towards buying new equipment and expanding diagnostic care.
“No one who lives in our area should be denied basic health care, so this allows that to happen,” president of the clinic Keith Stelter said.
Every Thursday evening, the clinic is open for walk-ins for individuals without health care and who meet the income level requirements.
The clinic is in need of volunteers, for information on how to get involved visit https://www.stpeterfreeclinic.org/.
