US dairy, red meat exports look to grow with USMCA trade agreement

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - President Donald Trump signed the USMCA trade agreement on Wednesday. The revised NAFTA agreement seeks to be a win for U.S. dairy and red meat and producers here in southern Minnesota say some of the provisions have been a long time coming.
“Really, the two big things are in dairy and in meat, having better access to both Canada and Mexico is huge for us and huge for us regionally,” said agribusiness instructor at South Central College, Kelly Schmidt.
Mexico is the United States’ number one customer in dairy exports and nearly a third of all red meat is exported to both Mexico and Canada.
“Mexico and Canada represent, last year alone, $3.8 billion of meat trade,” said Schmidt.
The USMCA trade agreement maintains markets for the red meat trade and opens a few doors for dairy producers.
“We can now stand behind that agreement and basically we can enforce our rights a lot quicker and say hey, we need to get back to a more fair market place because that has happened, some of that was outdated and wasn’t happening with the NAFTA agreement and it put, really American dairy, in an unfair position in terms of pricing some products,” said Schmidt.
The elimination of classes six and seven in Canada’s grading system gets rid of what United States Department of Agriculture Secretary, Sonny Perdue, said was an unfair practice allowing their farmers to undersell U.S. dairy products, a market that has been hurting the last few years.
“We have lost, per year, approximately 10% of our dairy farms in a state that, not that many years ago, had tens of thousands of dairy farms, we’re now down to 3,000 dairy farms,” said Steve Hoffman of Hoffman Dairy Farm and AMPI board member.
Hoffman stresses that maintaining markets with Mexico is important and that the future with Canada may be unpredictable, but making new markets can have a domino effect across multiple industries.
“There are so many vendors we work with, from equipment manufacturers to insurance companies to processors, truckers, both milk and cattle, just about an endless list,” said Hoffman.
The list includes an impact on the local economy
“Having that access to those markets and an increase in value of meat all the way through the supply chain, comes back to our local economy and that’s the exciting thing about this agreement in my mind,” said Schmidt.
