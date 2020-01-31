Welcome man charged after allegedly raping girl

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Welcome man is charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct after allegedly raping a girl at a Mankato hotel.
Court documents say 19-year-old Ryan Lucas Johnston Dilks was with the juvenile at the hotel in May 2019 and made advances toward her which she refused.
According to the complaint, the victim says Johnston Dilks persisted and eventually raped her four times that night.
He denied the accusations to Mankato Public Safety despite DNA evidence being collected from the girl's sexual assault examination which matches his.
Johnston Dilks is charged with felony criminal sexual conduct in the first, second, third and fourth degrees.
His first court date is scheduled for April 2.
