WinterFest 2020 kicks off this weekend in St. Peter with a few new events

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - WinterFest 2020 kicks off in St. Peter Friday.
The first clue for the medallion hunt will be announced Friday evening during the Winterfest opening ceremony at 5 p.m.
Over a dozen events kick off during the week leading up to the polar plunge at Hallet's Pond on Saturday.
Winterfest is a nearly 15-year tradition in St. Peter, and there are even a few new events beginning this year.
“It just really helps us Minnesotans embrace the bold north and winter. And then we have some new events too. There’s a winter walk hosted by River’s Edge. There’s another new event - it’s the chili feed on Feb. 8. Who doesn’t love chili in the wintertime?” says Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ed Lee.
The Winter Walk begins this Saturday at 1 p.m. at River’s Edge Hospital.
