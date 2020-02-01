Applications now being accepted for Blue Earth County Citizens Academy

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County announced that it is now accepting applications for its 2020 Citizens Academy.
The program is designed to give citizens a unique behind-the-scenes look at county government, while also offering participants insight into how Blue Earth County employees perform their jobs and how each department serves the community.
Classes will be taught by county leaders from a variety of departments and will cover a range of areas for participants to learn about, including probation, the Sheriff’s Office, County Attorney’s Office, Human Services, Public Works, Library, Elections, Administration and Property and Environmental Resources.
In addition, classes will also feature a rare hands-on learning experience that includes tours of many county buildings, including the recently completed Government Center addition and soon-to-be-completed renovation of the Historic Courthouse, Justice Center jail and courts, Library, Ponderosa Landfill and much more.
The Blue Earth County Citizens Academy is a free seven-week program. Classes will be hosted from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday evenings from March 24 to May 5. An optional graduation ceremony will also take place at the Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners meeting on May 19.
Enrollment in this program is limited to 20 participants that are 18 years of age and older. All candidates must apply for the program prior to the application deadline of March 6. Citizens from all areas of Blue Earth County are encouraged to apply for the program.
Visit Blue Earth County’s website or contact Amy Holst at (507) 304-4491 for more information and to apply.
