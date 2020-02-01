Brown County Sheriff’s Office to restrict traffic on Sleepy Eye Lake

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced that it will be restricting traffic on Sleepy Eye Lake on Sunday, Feb. 2, during the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Ice Fishing Derby.
The sheriff’s office said that vehicle traffic on the lake will be restricted to only ATVs, UTVs and snowmobiles between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. In addition, the department is informing the public that all vehicles must be removed from the ice prior to 8 a.m. on Sunday.
During the restricted time, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., no vehicles will be allowed on the lake for any reason. However, officials say that fish houses may still be moved on the lake by ATVs, UTVs or snowmobiles in the restricted area.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said that they have been monitoring ice conditions closely leading up to the event and believe that the current conditions, along with future conditions going into Saturday and Sunday, have created a concern for public safety, which is why the agency will be restricting traffic.
The 38th annual Sleepy Eye Sportsman Ice Fishing Derby is hosted by the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club. The event is scheduled from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, on Sleepy Eye Lake.
