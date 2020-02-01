Educational, physical and emotional resources for childbearing mothers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Deep Valley Birth Collective is a resource of birth professionals there to support women before, during and after pregnancy.
The collective shows women the various options available for support. Such as childbirth educators, cesarean support, chiropractors, acupuncture and more.
“Just know that we are able to inform or help parents in any way they need. There are certain things that most parents don’t think to research,” Deep Valley Birth Collective President Sarina Williamson explained.
Things like using a chiropractor while pregnant, that can help ease pain in delivery or possibly avoid c-sections.
“There’s a lot of weight-bearing changes that happen during pregnancy, alignment issues that can certainly be alleviated by chiropractic adjustments,” said Dr. Jennifer Stuvek of Aurora Chiropractic.
And birth doulas, trained professionals providing emotional, physical and educational support for expecting mothers.
“They are there to support mom and partner during delivery, before delivery, after delivery," said Williamson.
“My husband can attest having a birth doula was the best thing we could do for our family,” added Stuvek.
Unique resources like hypnosis are also offered, where a mother is taught to think and feel positively about pregnancy, birth and postpartum.
“So using the hypnosis techniques and compounding it changes the messages the subconscious is getting," Grace-ful Beginnings Owner Shawnee Tinaglia said.
The collective also hosts events such as birth and postpartum story night.
“This is how I found my mom tribe and was able to be supported when I was postpartum,” Deep Valley Birth Collective Event Coordinator Bonnie Murphy stated.
“In February, we will be starting to host “momma meet-ups” and that will be a really casual time for women to come and relax and be with liked-minded moms,” continued Murphy.
