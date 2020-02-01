Iowa caucuses expected to look different than in years past with new rules

DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) — The Iowa caucuses is the unofficial start of the campaign year. And this year? There are new rules that mean things will look different this go around.
Thousands of voters will gather across the state on Monday, as they are preparing to stand in designated corners in schools, churches and community centers signaling support for their candidate.
A presidential hopeful needs 15% of the room to advance forward. If a candidate does not get that 15%, their supporters have three choices: coax people to join them on their side of the room, move on to their second choice or decide to not realign.
During the next step of the process, a second count is called the final alignment. These results determine the number of delegates awarded to each candidate. In past elections, the Iowa Democratic party only shared state delegate equivalents.
This year’s caucuses will be focusing on transparency. For the first time in Iowa caucus history, they are announcing results from each step of the process. So, we will get the raw numbers from the first alignment, the final alignment and the state delegate equivalents.
The significance of live results after each step of the process means that depending on how you spin it, there could technically be three different winners. But in the end, the candidate with the most delegates has a head start in the marathon of primaries.
Tune in to Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, for more.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.