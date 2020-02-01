Minnesota State takes hot streak on the road

“We’ve won eight of our last 10 games," Minnesota State Men’s Basketball Head Coach Matt Margenthaler said. "We let one go against Wayne State, but came back and beat a good Augustana team on Saturday. I like where this team is at right now. We’re as healthy as we’re going to be the rest of the year. Our guys are dialed in and understand with eight games left, there is plenty of basketball. We’re still in position to do everything that we want to do. Our freshmen are growing up, they’re no longer freshmen. They’ve been thrown into the fire, and our seniors are starting to lead like we thought they would earlier in the season. That’s a positive thing for us going into the last eight games.”