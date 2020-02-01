Minnesota State takes hot streak on the road

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s basketball team is back in action this weekend for a road trip with a game against MSU-Moorhead on Friday night and Northern State on Saturday, Feb. 1.
After a three-game losing streak at the beginning of December, the Mavericks are trending upward in their last 10 games played.
“We’ve won eight of our last 10 games," Minnesota State Men’s Basketball Head Coach Matt Margenthaler said. "We let one go against Wayne State, but came back and beat a good Augustana team on Saturday. I like where this team is at right now. We’re as healthy as we’re going to be the rest of the year. Our guys are dialed in and understand with eight games left, there is plenty of basketball. We’re still in position to do everything that we want to do. Our freshmen are growing up, they’re no longer freshmen. They’ve been thrown into the fire, and our seniors are starting to lead like we thought they would earlier in the season. That’s a positive thing for us going into the last eight games.”
“Every day it’s something new," senior forward Cameron Kirksey added. "We’re still improving and every day we know we’re trying to get to where we know we can play the best basketball; doing whatever it takes. Everyone’s been stepping up, cycling through their minutes and doing what they need to do.”
The Mavericks, who are currently fifth in the NSIC’s overall standings, will have a shot at one of the top teams in the conference on Saturday against Northern State.
Tip-off between the Mavericks and Wolves is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
