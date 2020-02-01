More than 10,000 Minnesotans have already participated in early primary voting

FILE - Early voting is well underway in Minnesota for the 2020 Presidential Primary and 10,358 absentee ballots have already been accepted. (AP Photo, File) (Source: Matt Rourke)
By Lauren Andrego | January 31, 2020 at 8:09 PM CST - Updated January 31 at 8:11 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Early voting is well underway in Minnesota for the 2020 Presidential Primary and 10,358 absentee ballots have already been accepted.

As of Friday, Jan. 31, 34,177 ballots have been requested by Minnesotans thus far.

Approximately 29,530 DFL ballots have already been requested, while 4,611 Republican ballots have been requested during the same time period.

Since 2014, Minnesotans have had the option to vote from home, which the State has called “No-Excuse Absentee Voting.”

According to Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, absentee voting has increased every year since it was introduced.

Description Amount
Total ballots requested 34,177
DFL ballots requested 29,530
Republican ballots requested 4,611
Total ballots accepted 10,358
DFL ballots accepted 8,777
Republican ballots accepted 1,578

