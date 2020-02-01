More than 10,000 Minnesotans have already participated in early primary voting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Early voting is well underway in Minnesota for the 2020 Presidential Primary and 10,358 absentee ballots have already been accepted.
As of Friday, Jan. 31, 34,177 ballots have been requested by Minnesotans thus far.
Approximately 29,530 DFL ballots have already been requested, while 4,611 Republican ballots have been requested during the same time period.
Since 2014, Minnesotans have had the option to vote from home, which the State has called “No-Excuse Absentee Voting.”
According to Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, absentee voting has increased every year since it was introduced.
Visit MNVotes.org if you are interested in voting from home and to find more information.
