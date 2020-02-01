Scarlets glide by Cougars and Hawks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West, Mankato East/Loyola and Mound Westonka competed Friday night at Mount Kato.
Scarlets boys and girls topped their opponents.
Scores were as followed:
Boys:
1) Mankato West - 105
2) Mound Westonka - 83
3) Mankato East/Loyola - 83
Girls:
1) Mankato West - 118
2) Mound Westonka - 89
3) Mankato East/Loyola - 73
Individually, Breck Carlson won for the girls with times of 23.68 and 24.19 seconds.
Jason Starks won for the boys with times of 22.60 and 22.15 seconds.
