St. Clair Public Schools announces Tim Collins as next superintendent

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) — After the second round of interviews on Thursday, Jan. 30, and Friday, Jan. 31, St. Clair Public Schools announced Friday night that it has chosen Tim Collins to be the next superintendent of the school district.
Collins was one of three finalists that also included Sam Schroeder and Donita Stepan.
The school district’s decision to hire a new superintendent came earlier in the 2019 to 2020 academic year, as current Supt. Tom Bruels announced that he would be retiring on March 29.
“We believe Tim has the qualifications and skills to move the School District forward. We look forward to working with Tim in his new capacity,” said Jack May, Board Chair.
The district reports that the decision to offer the role of the superintendent to Collins, who previously served as superintendent at Hastings Public Schools, was unanimous. Furthermore, the district said that contract negotiations will begin on Monday, Feb. 3.
Officials from St. Clair Public Schools say the School Board is expected to approve the negotiated contract at a special meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Collins’ pending start date has been scheduled for July 1.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.