Temperatures much warmer, gloomier on anniversary of polar vortex

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — While this year may not be as cold, it’s still one of the gloomiest.
At the end of January 2019 temperatures plunged into the negative fifties and even sixties.
Last January's bone-shattering temperatures were record-breaking, and while this winter may seem to be dragging on, at least it isn't 60 degrees below zero.
In 2019 in late January, temperatures dropped to extreme levels for about four days in what is called polar vortex and it may be a little difficult to forget.
“Oh yeah, it seemed to be never-ending. We had that little burst this year earlier, but that came and went. Last year it seemed to stick around non-stop,” says Tedd Ledweim of Mankato.
Thoughts of the record amount of snow through January and February may remain.
“I know it was a nightmare compared in comparison to this year. Nobody likes shoveling, but last year was a little bit overboard,” Ledweim.
With the wind chill, parts of Minnesota even got colder than temperatures recorded in Antarctica during those four days in January.
“Last year we had temperatures at 25 degrees below through the end of January. Compared to last year we’re seeing temperatures at least 60 degrees warmer this year,” KEYC Meteorologist Joshua Eckl said.
While this January may not be one of the coldest on record, it's certainly one of the gloomiest.
For 27 consecutive days, clouds have loomed over much of Minnesota and the upper Midwest.
“So it’s unusual, it’s been the cloudiest in the last decade. We did have some intermittent sunshine in there, but mainly cloudy over this year compared to last year,” Eckl added.
Winter's not over yet, and while there may still be snow and subzero temps on the horizon, at least it'll be sunny.
“As we go into February we’re going to be seeing some colder air work back in. So with that, we’re looking at a high-pressure system, so we’re expecting to see some more sunshine as we get into February as well,” continued Eckl.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.