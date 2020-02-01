UMN Extension, MAWRC to host Nutrient Management Conference in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Agriculture Water Resource Center, in partnership with the University of Minnesota Extension and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), is inviting the public to the 12th annual Nutrient Management Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato.
Registration for the event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. There is also a $20 fee associated with conference registration and can be paid by credit card when registering online or by cash or check at the door.
Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss challenges associated with the 2019 growing season, the latest research on nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium fertilization and hear a progress report from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) on its Nutrient Reduction Strategy.
In addition, the day will also include opportunities for attendees to learn more about cover crops, bio-stimulants/biologicals, tile drainage effects and soil health testing.
Visit the Minnesota Agricultural Water Resource Center’s website for more information about the event and to register.
