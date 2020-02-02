Hundreds hit the ice for Mad Bobber Ice Fishing Contest

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) -People in Madison Lake hit the ice today, for the third annual Mad Bobber Ice Fishing contest.
The Madison Lake Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the event where hundreds went fishing on Pond Lake, all bobbing for the heaviest fish.
“We have five different fish categories, there’s five levels of prizes, walleye, northern, bass, pan fish and like a rough fish. There’s lots of fish being caught already and this is our biggest year yet,” said Madison Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Treasurer, Carol Schneider.
Prizes ranged from Eskimo ice shelters to Arctic coolers.
The day catered to all ages with a sledding hill, games, food and musical entertainment by the Blue Ringers.
