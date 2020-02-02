St. Peter’s Polar Plunge raises over 1 million through the years

St.Peter, Minn. (KEYC) - This year marks the plunge’s 14th year, following the event, over 1 million has been raised for Special Olympics Minnesota since its first event in 2007.
Over 300 people participated, jumping into the freezing water of Hallett Pond.
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s office and other local law enforcement helped put on the event, in efforts to raise money for thousands of adults and children with intellectual disabilities, to ensure they can be included in their community with sports, health initiatives and leadership training.
"It's a good event to have in the midst of winter, people get out you'll see different costumes and crazy things," said Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange.
“The lake is freezing cold! It’s Nice!” said Special Olympics athlete Jeff Schmokel.
Members from the Courtland Fire Department team said the water took their breath away.
One claims it wasn’t as bad as years past.
“I’ve done this for 12 years and I think it was a little warmer today, I think it’s good for you,” said Dave Ubel.
So just how cold was the water?
“Well I always say no matter what the outside temperature is the water is always 32 degrees if its colder than that it would be ice,” said Sheriff Lange.
St. Peter’s plunge is one of 25 others in the state.
