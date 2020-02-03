Hy-Vee stores reducing overnight hours

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A major regional grocery chain will soon begin closing all its stores during the overnight hours.
Hy-Vee will limit store hours at all grocery store locations from 5 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week, according to its Director of Public Relations.
The change will take effect on February 10.
Most Hy-Vee locations are currently open 24/7, closing only on some holidays.
Hy-Vee officials say the reason for the change is to “reallocate several team members to be available to assist customers during busier shopping times each day.”
Here is a listing of new store hours in our region, according to Hy-Vee
· Mankato (Hilltop & Riverfront): 5 a.m.-11 p.m.
· Fairmont: 5 a.m.-midnight
· Windom: 5 a.m.-1 a.m.
· Owatonna: 5 a.m.-11 p.m.
· New Ulm: 5 a.m.-11 p.m.
· Estherville: 6 a.m.-11 p.m.
· Algona: 6 a.m.-11 p.m.
· Faribault: 5 a.m.-11 p.m.
· Marshall: 5 a.m.-midnight
· Worthington: 5 a.m.-midnight
