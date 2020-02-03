Hy-Vee stores reducing overnight hours

Hy-Vee stores are reducing overnight hours starting February 10. (Source: KEYC News 12)
By Lauren Andrego | February 3, 2020 at 5:05 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 5:05 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A major regional grocery chain will soon begin closing all its stores during the overnight hours.

Hy-Vee will limit store hours at all grocery store locations from 5 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week, according to its Director of Public Relations.

The change will take effect on February 10.

Most Hy-Vee locations are currently open 24/7, closing only on some holidays.

Hy-Vee officials say the reason for the change is to “reallocate several team members to be available to assist customers during busier shopping times each day.”

Here is a listing of new store hours in our region, according to Hy-Vee

· Mankato (Hilltop & Riverfront): 5 a.m.-11 p.m.

· Fairmont: 5 a.m.-midnight

· Windom: 5 a.m.-1 a.m.

· Owatonna: 5 a.m.-11 p.m.

· New Ulm: 5 a.m.-11 p.m.

· Estherville: 6 a.m.-11 p.m.

· Algona: 6 a.m.-11 p.m.

· Faribault: 5 a.m.-11 p.m.

· Marshall: 5 a.m.-midnight

· Worthington: 5 a.m.-midnight

