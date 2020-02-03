Local organizations work with Blue Earth Area School District, businesses to promote workforce opportunities

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth Economic Development Authority and Rural Entrepreneurial Venture (REV) team have recently begun collaborating with the Blue Earth Area School District and local businesses to create opportunities for students in grades 9 and 10 to learn about job and career opportunities within the community.
All Blue Earth Area students in 9th and 10th grade are scheduled to participate in a full day of touring local businesses on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
“It is our belief that by promoting local job and career options, and creating a platform for relationship building, local students will be encouraged to remain in the area after high school graduation or return to the community in their future,” Blue Earth Economic Development Specialist Mary Kennedy explained.
The Blue Earth Economic Development Authority reports that 30 businesses have partnered with the program and will be welcoming students to their businesses. Business leaders will have an opportunity to showcase their business to the students, explain day-to-day operations and answer questions from 14 student tour groups.
The Blue Earth REV team has also been and continues to lead the effort, as the group has designed three student career events during the 2019 to 2020 school year, which were made possible thanks in part to a grant awarded by Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation through the Small Town Grant 2019.
For more information about the program, visit the Blue Earth’s Rural Entrepreneurial Venture team’s Facebook page.
