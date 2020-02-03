Minnesota State set for upcoming homestand

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks women’s basketball team currently holds an 11-9 record with six games to go in the regular season before the NSIC Tournament.
We caught up with the Mavericks as the team tries to bounce back after a couple of losses over the weekend.
“We need this team to just continue to keep that defensive intensity as we go into postseason play. It’s truly about that for this team. It’s a fun team to watch, they work so hard at that end, and at the end of the day, that’s all we can ask,” said Emilee Thiesse, MSU head coach.
It’s been a roller coaster of a season for the MSU women’s basketball team as the team sits around the .500 mark.
The Mavericks have relied on a number of younger players to contribute earning valuable minutes and experience.
“Just continuing to improve on the defensive end. Early on that’s such a shift for younger players is learning to play defense at this level. With our great upperclassmen and returners continuing to set the expectation day to day, those younger players are learning it isn’t a light switch. You can’t turn it on and off. That’s who we are, that’s our culture, philosophy. The more we focus on the defensive end, they find themselves stepping up in key opportunities and those things take care of themselves because they understand the defensive focus,” said Thiesse.
Despite having a young group with only three seniors on the squad, MSU has been able to find chemistry on the floor and is averaging around 75 points per game this season.
“I mean even right away at the beginning of the season, we knew this was a special group. We know that everyone on this team is capable of doing big things,” said Maddy Olson, MSU sophomore guard.
MSU returns to action for a two-game homestand this Friday against Minnesota Crookston before taking on Bemidji State on Saturday.
