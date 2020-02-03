Minnesota State set for upcoming homestand

“Just continuing to improve on the defensive end. Early on that’s such a shift for younger players is learning to play defense at this level. With our great upperclassmen and returners continuing to set the expectation day to day, those younger players are learning it isn’t a light switch. You can’t turn it on and off. That’s who we are, that’s our culture, philosophy. The more we focus on the defensive end, they find themselves stepping up in key opportunities and those things take care of themselves because they understand the defensive focus,” said Thiesse.